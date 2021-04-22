Morgan Stanley Increases AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $57.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

NYSE:AXS opened at $54.66 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $204,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 18.2% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,364,000 after purchasing an additional 121,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

