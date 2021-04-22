Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNCY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $43.08 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

