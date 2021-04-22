Morgan Stanley Lowers Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target to $43.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

AY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

