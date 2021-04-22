Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,302 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Carter’s worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s stock opened at $98.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.