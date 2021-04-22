Morgan Stanley Raises Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $45.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.39.

Shares of CFX opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -889.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $92,342.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,557,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Colfax by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Colfax by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Colfax by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Colfax by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

