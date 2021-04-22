Morgan Stanley Raises Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target to $24.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 42,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

