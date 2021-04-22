MSA Safety (MSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect MSA Safety to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. On average, analysts expect MSA Safety to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety stock opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.93. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $94.96 and a 12-month high of $172.84.

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $94,226.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $255,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.