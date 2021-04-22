MTM Investment Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,279 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after acquiring an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STM. Craig Hallum raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

STM opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

