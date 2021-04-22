MTM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 726,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 369,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 194,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of BKCC opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.73.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

