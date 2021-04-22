Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Shares Gap Up to $44.63

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.63, but opened at $46.19. Mueller Industries shares last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 831 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $675.85 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. Insiders have sold 43,649 shares of company stock worth $1,904,931 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

