Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.77.

NYSE:MUR opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after buying an additional 407,605 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,660,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 217,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 957,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 270,817 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

