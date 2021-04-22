Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,385 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in General Mills by 14,091.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 937,067 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2,173.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,590,000 after purchasing an additional 855,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Mills by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,923,000 after acquiring an additional 708,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.05. 95,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,305. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.