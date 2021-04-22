Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Discovery by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,449 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Discovery by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Discovery by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 64,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Discovery by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of DISCK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 240,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,677,109. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

