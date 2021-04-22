Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the areas of transportation, industry and livelihood-related fields. Its business segment includes Precision Reduction Gears, New Energy Equipment, Railroad Vehicle Equipment, Commercial Vehicle Equipment, Hydraulic and Aircraft Equipment, Packaging Machines and Welfare Equipment. Nabtesco Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Nabtesco stock remained flat at $$46.00 during trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. Nabtesco has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $761.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabtesco will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

