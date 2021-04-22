Name Changing Token Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $252,484.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00074119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.00741137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00096751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.63 or 0.08210109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00051389 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,443,813 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

