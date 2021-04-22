Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Announces Earnings Results

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $159.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.73. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $102.80 and a 52-week high of $161.99.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.91.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.