Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.91.

NDAQ opened at $159.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $102.80 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.73.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 56,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 642,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,343,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

