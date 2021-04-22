National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cascades in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.14.

CAS stock opened at C$15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$12.80 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

