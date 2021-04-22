National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of National Fuel Gas worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NYSE:NFG opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.