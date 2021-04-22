NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect NeoPhotonics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. NeoPhotonics has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.2–0.1 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ($0.20-0.10) EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, analysts expect NeoPhotonics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NPTN opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,713 shares of company stock worth $1,592,022 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NPTN has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

