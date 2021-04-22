Nepsis Inc. Purchases 41,815 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nepsis Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 3.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.25. 201,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,392,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of -602.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.