Nepsis Inc. Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nepsis Inc. raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 7.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.26. The stock had a trading volume of 406,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,239,023. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $146.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.