Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $116.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $336.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $103.18 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

