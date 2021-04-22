NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $64.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $75.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $78.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,394,000 after buying an additional 45,435 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 17.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 66,595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $32,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.