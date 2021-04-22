Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $630.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $640.00 to $630.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $583.29.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $508.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $528.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.08. Netflix has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

