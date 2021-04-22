Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $720.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by Pivotal Research from $750.00 to $720.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $583.29.

Shares of NFLX opened at $508.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.08. Netflix has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.7% in the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.1% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 32.4% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 80,526 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

