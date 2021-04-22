Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.16-3.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.302-7.302 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.Netflix also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $508.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $583.29.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

