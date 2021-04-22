NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Issues Earnings Results

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NTGR stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.63. 1,056,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,056. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $691,533.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $856,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,039 shares of company stock worth $6,478,874 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

