NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Raymond James

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

NTGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NTGR opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $691,533.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $503,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,039 shares of company stock worth $6,478,874. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,970 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 151.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,469 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

