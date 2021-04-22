NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $37.83, but opened at $36.91. NETGEAR shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 3,754 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $691,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $33,497.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,039 shares of company stock worth $6,478,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

