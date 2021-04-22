New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.86.

NGD stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

