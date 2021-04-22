NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $40,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NewMarket by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after buying an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 497.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 123,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NewMarket by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NewMarket by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,388,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $383.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $332.45 and a fifty-two week high of $458.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

