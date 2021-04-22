NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 393 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $101.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.08. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $64.91 and a 1 year high of $101.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

