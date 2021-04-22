NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DFP opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $31.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

