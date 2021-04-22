NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

