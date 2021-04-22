NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.37.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

