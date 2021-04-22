NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $141.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average is $136.29. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

