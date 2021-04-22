NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 380 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $811,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $263.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.29 and its 200-day moving average is $235.41. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $264.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.27.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

