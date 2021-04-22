NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NEP opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $88.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -162.91%.
NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.
