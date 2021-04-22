NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

NKE opened at $129.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

