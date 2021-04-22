Nitto Denko Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nitto Denko in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nitto Denko’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $43.20 on Thursday. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.