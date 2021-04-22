Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Raised by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $280.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.53 and its 200-day moving average is $243.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $150.73 and a 52 week high of $282.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

