Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,970,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after buying an additional 3,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,721,000 after buying an additional 1,839,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,521,000 after buying an additional 84,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 565,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,506,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,897,000 after buying an additional 147,220 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of RPAI opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

