Norges Bank Buys Shares of 569,836 Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 569,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,691,000. Norges Bank owned 0.82% of Agios Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGIO. Barclays upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.