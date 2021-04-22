Norges Bank Invests $25.69 Million in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 423,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,686,000. Norges Bank owned 1.37% of InterDigital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 126,763 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

