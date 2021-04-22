Norges Bank Takes $24.48 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,444,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

