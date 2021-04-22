Norges Bank Takes $26.12 Million Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,093,000 after buying an additional 66,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 394.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Enstar Group by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $255.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $121.63 and a twelve month high of $269.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

