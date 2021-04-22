North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,686,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

NYSE:RSI opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.