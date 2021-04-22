Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.03 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,407. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $272.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

