Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.80% of First Western Financial worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYFW. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Western Financial by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Western Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Western Financial by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 26,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Western Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MYFW shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Western Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.83.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.29). First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

